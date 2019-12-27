Global  

Harvey Weinstein Under Review for Eight Sex Assault Cases Against Him

AceShowbiz Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office discloses that officials at the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments have each brought four investigations to prosecutors.
Harvey Weinstein under scrutiny in 8 cases alleging sexual misconduct in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein's New York trial on sex crimes starts Jan. 6. In Los Angeles, eight cases alleging misconduct are under review by prosecutors.
USATODAY.com

More charges against Harvey Weinstein possible

Prosecutors in Los Angeles reportedly are reviewing eight claims of sexual misconduct against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. According to...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

