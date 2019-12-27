Global  

Watch: Will Smith Shares The First 4 Minutes Of His New SPIES IN DISGUISE Movie

SOHH Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Watch: Will Smith Shares The First 4 Minutes Of His New SPIES IN DISGUISE MovieHollywood heavyweight Will Smith is really trying to get people out to the movies this holiday week. The blockbuster star has shared the first four minutes of his newly released Spies In Disguise flick. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Will Smith Shares The First 4 Minutes Of His New SPIES IN DISGUISE Movie appeared first on .
News video: Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying

Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying 00:51

 Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying Plot synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up...

