Look: Kanye West Blesses 2 Chainz’s Entire Fam W/ Fresh Yeezy Kicks

SOHH Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Look: Kanye West Blesses 2 Chainz’s Entire Fam W/ Fresh Yeezy KicksAtlanta rapper 2 Chainz has much more than a friend in Kanye West. Deuce went online Thursday to share a sneak peek at a stash of fresh Yeezy kicks sent his way for the entire family. Look and comment below!

The post Look: Kanye West Blesses 2 Chainz’s Entire Fam W/ Fresh Yeezy Kicks appeared first on .
