Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch: Sara's swimming pool video

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Sara Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself as she takes a dip in the pool and splashes water with her hair in slow motion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Sara Ali Khan STUNNING Bikini Pictures In Swimming Pool With Her Friend | WATCH!

Sara Ali Khan STUNNING Bikini Pictures In Swimming Pool With Her Friend | WATCH! 03:31

 Sara Ali Khan makes head turn as her bikini pictures go viral. Watch the video to have a look at some of these pictures.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan With Brother Ibrahim Share A Funny Video | MUST WATCH [Video]Sara Ali Khan With Brother Ibrahim Share A Funny Video | MUST WATCH

Watch Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibtahim and daughter Sara Ali Khan indulging in a sweet yet funny conversation post Diwali celebration. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:04Published


Tweets about this

greens_live

Greens Live Watch: Sara's swimming pool video https://t.co/nu4h9Wm9mr 8 hours ago

newsicology

Newsic Watch: Sara's swimming pool video https://t.co/jChA7xTHmG https://t.co/Dhp7B3A7eN 9 hours ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Watch: Sara’s swimming pool video https://t.co/v3BVsinWJF #News #Cinema 9 hours ago

BollyMastiMania

Bollywood News India Watch: Sara's swimming pool video https://t.co/zTXWgFWjOB https://t.co/16k3fLLeUG 9 hours ago

news_ondaily

NewsOn Watch: Sara's swimming pool video https://t.co/wtOqJitd32 10 hours ago

etimes

ETimes Watch: #SaraAliKhan sets the temperature soaring in THIS video from her vacation https://t.co/i3jSqPWLvt 11 hours ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Sara Ali Khan STUNNING Bikini Pictures In Swimming Pool With Her Friend WATCH! https://t.co/Kz3orfBoDD 16 hours ago

sharon_oren

Hey! You Must See This! Please Follow & Retweet :) Sara Ali Khan STUNNING Bikini Pictures In Swimming Pool With Her Friend | WATCH! https://t.co/bkM8BuBZ5l https://t.co/yJiT6dsRy7 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.