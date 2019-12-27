Christie Brinkley Shares Photos from Christmas with Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley is giving fans a peak inside her Christmas with daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook! “My Sunflower Sailor Lee and me on Christmas with our traditional Christmas tree. 🎄( we also have a tree decorated only by treasures found on the beach!),” Christie captioned the below slideshow of photos on Instagram. Sailor‘s boyfriend Ben Sosne celebrated [...]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources US father likes to LOUDLY announce that Santa has blessed his family Every Christmas morning, this father in Lockport, New York likes to wake up the household by screaming LOUDLY about the wonderful gifts that Santa has bestowed on his family. "Every single year my.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:26Published 12 hours ago John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Adele Shares Photos from Her Christmas Party with The Grinch & Santa Claus! Adele is giving fans a sneak peek inside her Christmas party! The 31-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday (December 23) to share a few photos inside...

Just Jared 3 days ago



David Henrie Shares Adorable Christmas Photo with Wife Maria & Daughter Pia! The Henrie family is just too cute for words! David Henrie took Instagram on Christmas Day (December 25) to share a super cute family photo with wife Maria and...

Just Jared Jr 10 hours ago





Tweets about this