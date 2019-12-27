Global  

Travis Scott: 'Jackboys' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now

Just Jared Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Travis Scott has released his new album Jackboys! The 27-year-old rapper announced that the new “pack” was coming just a few days ago. It features a new remix version of his song “Highest in the Room” featuring Rosalia and Lil Baby. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Travis Scott There are five more songs [...]
Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: "Pack On The Way!"

Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!”Houston rapper Travis Scott is delivering some much-needed music tonight. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on dropping a new Jackboys album....
SOHH


