Julianne Hough Pays Tribute to Her Late Dogs on Christmas
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Christmas Day to pay tribute to her late dogs Lexi and Harley, who died on the same day back in October. The 31-year-old actress and dancer hasn’t yet explained to fans what happened to her dogs. Julianne posted a photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (December 25) and [...]
Poncho is a thirteen year old rescue dog that lives in Surrey, British Columbia Canada. Rescued from Playa Del Carmen, Mexico as a tiny puppy she has enjoyed a very loving life over the years. Poncho..