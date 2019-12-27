Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Julianne Hough Pays Tribute to Her Late Dogs on Christmas

Just Jared Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Christmas Day to pay tribute to her late dogs Lexi and Harley, who died on the same day back in October. The 31-year-old actress and dancer hasn’t yet explained to fans what happened to her dogs. Julianne posted a photo to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (December 25) and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: No white Christmas means a dog-gone good Christmas for these pups

No white Christmas means a dog-gone good Christmas for these pups 01:47

 This year's weather has brought about a happy Christmas tale. There's no snow, so people and pups took to The Barkyard.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senior poodle is a pro at opening Christmas presents [Video]Senior poodle is a pro at opening Christmas presents

Christmas is a special time for everyone and these days in our pet-friendly climate, it's just as much fun for our beloved animals. Chico is a senior poodle of 17 years and he's done..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:42Published

Needy pup helps owner prepare Christmas tree [Video]Needy pup helps owner prepare Christmas tree

Poncho is a thirteen year old rescue dog that lives in Surrey, British Columbia Canada. Rescued from Playa Del Carmen, Mexico as a tiny puppy she has enjoyed a very loving life over the years. Poncho..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julianne Hough mourns late dogs on Christmas: 'Forever'

Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Thursday to mourn the loss of her two dogs, who tragically died on the same day in September.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: See the Pic: @juliannehough pays tribute to her late dogs https://t.co/KWuu4gzOxs 4 days ago

ETCanada

ET Canada See the Pic: @juliannehough pays tribute to her late dogs https://t.co/KWuu4gzOxs 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: See the Pic: @juliannehough pays a #Christmas tribute to her two adorable dogs https://t.co/EBtgucoE5H 5 days ago

ETCanada

ET Canada See the Pic: @juliannehough pays a #Christmas tribute to her two adorable dogs https://t.co/EBtgucoE5H 5 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Julianne Hough paid tribute to her late dogs on Christmas Day https://t.co/jdJ54p1FOW 5 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Julianne Hough Pays Tribute to Her Late Dogs on Christmas https://t.co/BRtjtQJlDM via @JustJared 5 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Julianne Hough paid tribute to her late dogs on Christmas Day https://t.co/jdJ54p1FOW 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.