Gwyneth Paltrow hits the streets of Aspen with husband

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow strolled the streets of Aspen with new husband Brad Falchuk, a few days after hitting the slopes with her former husband Chris Martin.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jennifer Aniston invites ex-husband Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow to holiday party Jennifer Aniston really got into the holiday spirit by reportedly throwing a star-studded party attended by ex-husband Brad Pitt and his former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow! Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this