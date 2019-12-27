Global  

Good Newwz fails to surpass Akki's BO records

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Akshay Kumar is back and looks adamant to end 2019 with a bang as his latest release 'Good Newwz' which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has been the talk of the town since its inception. But what has surprised everyone is the fact that the advance collection of 'Good Newwz' has not been that great as his previous releases.
Recent related news from verified sources

Good Newwz box office occupancy report: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's film starts on a good note

The occupancy in the multiplexes is very compared to single screens as Good Newwz is primarily targeted towards metro-cities. Since positive reviews are flowing...
Bollywood Life

Good Newwz Trailer 2: Are you ready for the biggest goof-up of the year?

The makers of Good Newwz have dropped the second trailer from the film and the Raj Mehta-directorial sure looks hilarious! In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

