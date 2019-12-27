Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to joke about his cameo being cut from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s version of "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same' 00:43

 President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: President Impeached, What’s Next [Video]Need 2 Know: President Impeached, What’s Next

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:17Published

Trudeau plays down mocking comments about Trump [Video]Trudeau plays down mocking comments about Trump

Canada&apos;s prime minister is attempting to gloss over a conversation with other world leaders, caught on camera, in which he appears to joke about U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump has called..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump teases Canada's Justin Trudeau over 'Home Alone 2' cameo controversy

President Trump weighed into the controversy over the decision in Canada to cut his cameo appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
USATODAY.com

Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump 'Home Alone 2' cameo

Canada's national public broadcaster confirmed Thursday it had cut out US President Donald Trump's cameo from the movie "Home Alone 2," but said the edit was...
Japan Today Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comCBC.caWorldNewsBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ppscslv

Business & Money Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada https://t.co/cUCvZrRj02 10 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from ‘Home Alone 2’ in Canada https://t.co/SAX7MHxbFW https://t.co/WYBty6pHvI 11 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada, if you know what i mean 11 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/4fIxMCshry 17 minutes ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada https://t.co/DGzgVmleDE 18 minutes ago

SSPMk21

S.S.P. Mk2 RT @KPatriot4Trump: Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada https://t.co/BdkFwG78wG 22 minutes ago

KPatriot4Trump

kira Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada https://t.co/BdkFwG78wG 23 minutes ago

Channel__One_

Channel One Trump appears to joke, blames Trudeau for being cut from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada President Donald Trump on Thursda… https://t.co/5Yxrc5uQ2E 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.