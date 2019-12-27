Global  

Travis Scott drops 'Jackboys' compilation album

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 27 (ANI): American rapper Travis Scott on Friday released Cactus Jack compilation project 'JACKBOYS' which features artists like Rosalia, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and more.
Recent related news from verified sources

Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!”

Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!”Houston rapper Travis Scott is delivering some much-needed music tonight. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on dropping a new Jackboys album....
SOHH

Travis Scott Teases 'Jack Boys' Project With Trailer, Says It's Arriving 'This Week': Watch

Fans won't have to wait much longer for Travis Scott's new Jack Boys project. On Tuesday (Dec. 24), the rapper revealed that the compilation...
Billboard.com

