Travis Scott drops 'Jackboys' compilation album

Houston rapper Travis Scott is delivering some much-needed music tonight. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on dropping a new Jackboys album....

Travis Scott Teases 'Jack Boys' Project With Trailer, Says It's Arriving 'This Week': Watch Fans won't have to wait much longer for Travis Scott's new Jack Boys project. On Tuesday (Dec. 24), the rapper revealed that the compilation...

Billboard.com 3 days ago



