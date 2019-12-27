Global  

Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' to release on April 24, 2020

Friday, 27 December 2019
New Delhi (India), Dec 27 (ANI): Makers of Anurag Basu's upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, on Friday announced the title of the film - 'Ludo'.
