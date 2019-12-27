Gervonta Davis Stands by His Promise to Fund Slain Baltimore Salon Owner's Funeral Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Following the heartbreaking event that claimed the life of Destiny Harrison, the boxer takes to Twitter to offer help financially for the funeral who died in a shooting incident on December 21. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this