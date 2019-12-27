Global  

'Dabangg 3' box office collection Week 1

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
'Dabangg 3' box office collection Week 1Birthday boy Salman Khan's recent release 'Dabangg 3' has managed to weave its magic at the box office as it collects Rs 113.75 crore from its first week. The film which was largely affected by the ongoing CAA protest in various regions of the country has done decent business and looks adamant to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in the second week as well.
News video: Box Office Preview December 27th

Box Office Preview December 27th

 Raphael Seth has this week’s Premiere Cinema’s Box Office Preview

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's masala entertainer 'Dabangg 3' might have started with a bang despite the CAA protests in various regions of the country but...
The nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) may have hit the box office collection of Salman Khan's latest offering Dabangg 3, but the...
