James Guatlo RT @ItoniLl: CBC removes Donald Trump's scene from 'Home Alone 2' broadcast: report https://t.co/o8BMyV955q CBC part of the MSM only shows… 8 seconds ago Freddie Govier Wright RT @thehill: "On December 18th, 2019 Donald Trump became the first cast member from Home Alone 2 to be impeached by the U.S. House of Repre… 40 seconds ago Samer Hazboun RT @CBSNews: Donald Trump's "Home Alone 2" scene cut from Canadian TV https://t.co/D3SM5TnpPs https://t.co/fixPNhEZKP 52 seconds ago Payday Loan President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to joke about his cameo being cut from the Canadian Broadcasting Corpor… https://t.co/pUO25FqJFi 57 seconds ago liberateUS RT @SaraCarterDC: Network cuts Donald Trump's cameo from 'Home Alone 2' Broadcast @realDonaldTrump had one triggering line: “Down the hall… 2 minutes ago David Enrique Duprat I fully support completely erasing this assclown from history https://t.co/tSUUxg7e10 3 minutes ago Shay Newman RT @richardhine: Impeached and removed: Donald Trump's "Home Alone 2" scene cut from Canadian TV https://t.co/ACI94hELI1 3 minutes ago Adil RT @FOX13News: President Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” was reportedly cut from showings of the movie on Canadian broadc… 4 minutes ago