Donald Trump cut from Home Alone 2 in Canada

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
CBC say edits to Home Alone 2 were not politically motivated, but their decision was criticised.
News video: Donald Trump cut from latest Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2

Donald Trump cut from latest Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 00:35

 Donald Trump is so unpopular in Canada, his Home Alone 2 scene was cut from the broadcast of the festive film over Christmas.

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same' [Video]Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.

NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News [Video]NIA raids Assam activist Akhil Gogoi's Guwahati home, seizes laptop & documents | OneIndia News

WEST BENGAL CM ADDRESSES PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, PROBE AGENCY RAIDS ASSAM ACTIVIST AKHIL GOGOI'S GUWAHATI HOME, JAMIA UNIVERSITY SLAMS DELHI POLICE OVER DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE, MOHAN BHAGWAT: SANGH..

Donald Trump's 'Home Alone 2' Cameo Gets Cut Out in Canada

The scene in which the President gives Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister character directions has been removed by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to make...
AceShowbiz

Donald Trump's 'Home Alone 2' cameo cut in Canada

The Canadian Broadcasting Channel has denied accusations its cutting of a scene featuring the now-US President was politically motivated.
The Age

