Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Zee News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on his birthday.
News video: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma host Christmas party

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma host Christmas party 01:04

 Actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a Christmas party at their residence on Tuesday

REVEALED! Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's baby girl gets a beautiful name - find out

Salman Khans sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday, right on the superstars birthday
Bollywood Life

B-town celebs congratulate Arpita & Aayush

On brother Salman Khan's 54th birthday Arpita Khan Sharma has delivered a baby girl. As per the first hand, information the baby was delivered through C-section...
IndiaTimes


