22 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Rami Malek Inspired by Freddie Mercury for 'Bond' Role 00:49 Rami Malek Inspired by Freddie Mercury for 'Bond' Role. Malek will play Safin, the main antagonist in the upcoming James Bond flick, 'No Time to Die.'. He admits that the Queen frontman has inspired his performance. If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would...