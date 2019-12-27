Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Good Newwz movie review: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor starrer is loaded with laughs

Zee News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Good Newwz 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani 04:55

 Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful mix of comedy and emotions that never gets preachy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama [Video]Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer "Good Newwz" finally hit the theaters today. The film is a laugh riot, family drama .

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:35Published

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review [Video]Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a high as their latest film, Good Newzz, is garnering all the positive reviews. Good Newwz also casts Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Good Newwz Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan excel in this emotional comedy

The year 2019 has been a great one for the movies. We have had many big-budget blockbusters and underrated gems that will be remembered for a long time. Good...
Bollywood Life

Movie review: Akshay, Kareena deliver solid 'Good Newwz'

'Good Newwz' is definitely a must-watch for those who enjoy laugh-out-loud movies.
Khaleej Times


Tweets about this

waleedalam46

Waleed Alam RT @KareenaUpdates: "Kareena makes the most of her meaty part by sinking her teeth into it. A special mention to her for pulling off the sc… 5 minutes ago

shubham12649

Shubham singh RT @mid_day: Good Newwz Movie Review: It Has Everything You Can Expect From A Dharma Productions Film @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @karanj… 5 minutes ago

waleedalam46

Waleed Alam RT @KareenaUpdates: Kareena yet again proves why she’s the best in the business. With a well etched out character, Kareena is especially im… 6 minutes ago

UditaJ

Udita J Kabhi khushi kabhie bump: My review of #GoodNewwz which pairs ‘spam’ and cheese with humour: https://t.co/90YqZwt5Rj @livemint 19 minutes ago

RAVIKUM23278699

RAVI KUMAR RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Watch #GoodNewwz with your family for @akshaykumar's comic timing, @diljitdosanjh's desi-ness and #KareenaKapoorKhan's… 22 minutes ago

surajsawarkar24

suraj sawarkar RT @htshowbiz: #GoodNewwz movie review by @monikarawal: @akshaykumar, #KareenaKapoor deliver a complete entertainer https://t.co/FkDrKVpr0s… 22 minutes ago

surajsawarkar24

suraj sawarkar RT @Spotboye: #GoodNewwzReview : MUST-WATCH ⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you have a funny bone and heart, you will ENJOY this rigmarole! ❤️ @akshaykumar | @di… 23 minutes ago

DrNaziaFayaz1

Dr Nazia Fayaz RT @KareenaUpdates: "A special mention for Kareena Kapoor who looks absolutely stunning. Kareena’s Deepti is one of the better written char… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.