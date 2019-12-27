Global  

Kevin Spacey's MeToo accuser commits suicide

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Norwegian author and and ex-husband of princess Martha Louise Ari Behn, who had once accused Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse, committed suicide on December 25.
News video: Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 01:15

 Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's manager, confirmed his death in a statement to Norwegian newspaper 'VG.'. It’s with great sorrow in our...

Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day [Video]Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Spacey’s #MeToo accuser commits suicide

Ari Behn, ex-husband of princess Martha Louise, is the third Spacey accuser to die this year
Hindu

#MeToo : Kevin Spacey's accuser, Ari Behn, commits suicide at 47

Ari Behn was born in Denmark in 1972. Behn earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of Oslo. He published his first collection of short...
Bollywood Life


