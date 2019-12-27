Kevin Spacey’s #MeToo accuser commits suicide

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Norwegian author and and ex-husband of princess Martha Louise Ari Behn, who had once accused Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse, committed suicide on December 25.

