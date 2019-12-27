Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shania Twain prefers farm life over penthouse

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Singer Shania Twain has opted for farm life over the luxury of a penthouse suite.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Shania Twain moves into a farm for latest Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain moves into a farm for latest Las Vegas residency 00:52

 Shania Twain is enjoying farm life during her latest Las Vegas residency after giving up the luxury of a penthouse suite.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Shania Twain Moves Into a Farm for Las Vegas Residency

When stopping by 'Live with Kelly & Ryan', the 'Come On Over' hitmaker reveals that she gives up the luxury of a penthouse suite to keep her animal family with...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.