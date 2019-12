Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Since last night social media is filled with B'day wishes for Salman Khan who is celebrating his 54th birthday today. His brother Sohail Khan had organised a birthday bash last night at his residence in Mumbai. Many celebs like Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aayush Sharma, Samir Soni with his wife, Salim Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri with Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan's son and more are in attendance at Sohail's house. πŸ‘“ View full article