Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

DP on SRK’s acid attack survivors initiative

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Deepika Padukone who started her Bollywood career with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’ will doon be seen in ‘Chhapaak’ which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film talks about the life of an acid attack survivor and the trailer definitely won hearts of many leaving behind a powerful impact!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghna Gulzar casts real acid attack survivors in 'Chhapaak'

Meghna Gulzar casts real acid attack survivors in 'Chhapaak' 01:21

 Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's next offering "Chhapaak", starring Deepika Padukone, will also feature some real acid attack survivors.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghna Gulzar: Stop treating acid-attack survivor as 'bechari' [Video]Meghna Gulzar: Stop treating acid-attack survivor as 'bechari'

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film "Chhapaak" is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and features Deepika Padukone in the protagonist's role. Meghna says we should stop..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:51Published

Priyanka's Acid Attack Film To Release Before Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak [Video]Priyanka's Acid Attack Film To Release Before Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak

Before Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, there is another film hiting the screens which is based on acid attack survivors. Watch the video to know details.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chhapaak Muh Dikhai 2.0 video: Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar motivate and urge the acid attack survivors to let go of their veil

Chhapaak is all set to hit the silver screen on 10 January 2020. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to inspire and motivate the acid attack survivors and...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Sify

'Nice to see something that he felt for is followed through': Deepika Padukone on Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation

During an interaction, Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapaak', spoke at length about Shah Rukh Khan's NGO Meer Foundation...
DNA


Tweets about this

Heenakh17868492

Heena SRKian RT @SRKUniverse: "I think SRK has been doing it for years, He has been financially supporting acid attack survivors at an individual level… 5 minutes ago

KishanBoss1

Kishan Boss #SRKIAN🔥 RT @pinkvilla: #DeepikaPadukone REVEALS she heard about #ShahRukhKhan ’s initiative for acid attack survivors during #Chhapaak - https://t.… 50 minutes ago

TRUESRKFANLIFE

Prashant Mishra RT @saminaUFshaikh: EXCLUSIVE! @deepikapadukone on @iamsrk’s @MeerFoundation initiative: SRK has been doing this for years, it’s just that… 50 minutes ago

FaizanAF3

Faizan SRKian😎 RT @bombaytimes: #Exclusive Here is what the actress had to say on associating with @iamsrk for his initiative for acid attack survivors!… 1 hour ago

Kodusmiah

Kodus Miah RT @Misty4SRK: EXCLUSIVE! Deepika Padukone talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s initiative for acid attack survivors | Hindi Movie News - Times of… 2 hours ago

SRKBiharFC_CFC

♡♔SRKBIHARFC♔♡™ RT @SRKCHENNAIFC: .@deepikapadukone talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s initiative for acid attack survivors! https://t.co/MAkwC6rEFd 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.