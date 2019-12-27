DP on SRK’s acid attack survivors initiative

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Deepika Padukone who started her Bollywood career with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’ will doon be seen in ‘Chhapaak’ which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film talks about the life of an acid attack survivor and the trailer definitely won hearts of many leaving behind a powerful impact! 👓 View full article

