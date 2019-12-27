Global  

"Good Newwz" in legal soup, PIL filed

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Akshay Kumar's new release "Good Newwz" is facing bad news upon release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the film in Karnataka High Court seeking stay on its release, over the subject matter.
News video: Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas 00:46

 Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared the new poster of his upcoming film 'Good Newwz' on Instagram.

'Good Newwz' jingles all the way on Christmas

New Delhi (India), Dec 25 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' on Wednesday dropped the Christmas edition poster of the film.
Sify

Good Newwz : PIL filed against Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer in Karnataka High Court

Akshay Kumar's new release Good Newwz is facing bad news upon release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the film in Karnataka High Court...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

