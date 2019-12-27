Global  

Travis Scott Shares 'JACKBOYS' Compilation

Clash Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Travis Scott Shares 'JACKBOYS' CompilationIt's a seven track multi-artist blaster...

*Travis Scott* has shared new compilation album 'JACKBOYS'.

The rap star spearheads the Cactus Jack label, and the new project is a survey of its current roster.

Succinct at a mere seven tracks, 'JACKBOYS' features some stellar guests, including Rosalia and Lil Baby.

Quavo, Young Thug, Sheck Wes, and Don Toliver all star, with the fiery comp helping to remove those winter blues.

Tune in now.

Travis Scott drops 'Jackboys' compilation album

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 27 (ANI): American rapper Travis Scott on Friday released Cactus Jack compilation project 'JACKBOYS' which features artists like...
Sify

Travis Scott Teases 'Jack Boys' Project With Trailer, Says It's Arriving 'This Week': Watch

Fans won't have to wait much longer for Travis Scott's new Jack Boys project. On Tuesday (Dec. 24), the rapper revealed that the compilation...
Billboard.com


estadodenada

la misma boba hp quejandose de diferentes bobadas. RT @ClashMagazine: DIG IN. @trvisXX shares snappy new 'JACKBOYS' compilation ft Sheck Wes, Rosalia, Quavo, and more... https://t.co/TtdUiO… 49 minutes ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH DIG IN. @trvisXX shares snappy new 'JACKBOYS' compilation ft Sheck Wes, Rosalia, Quavo, and more...… https://t.co/FVX2N6pjuY 49 minutes ago

KevinMvnu

Babushka Boi 🇧🇯🇨🇮👑 RT @VibeMagazine: Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records shares compilation album 'JackBoys.' https://t.co/uLxK1jPyQh https://t.co/ij2FIrz2MY 7 hours ago

VibeMagazine

Vibe Magazine Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records shares compilation album 'JackBoys.' https://t.co/uLxK1jPyQh https://t.co/ij2FIrz2MY 7 hours ago

NewsFromThe3RD

I write about stuff Travis scott shares promo clip for cactusjack record's, first project titled jackboys. It drops sometime today, I… https://t.co/vnVTK0X8Ce 13 hours ago

