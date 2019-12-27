Global  

Bring Me The Horizon Share 'Music to listen to...' Project

Clash Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Bring Me The Horizon Share 'Music to listen to...' ProjectIt features eight new songs...

*Bring Me The Horizon* have shared their brand new eight track project 'Music to listen to...' - tune in now.

It's been a colossal year for the band, whose new album 'amo' went scorching up the charts.

Pausing to supply new song 'Timefall' for the soundtrack of acclaimed game Death Stranding, the band have now unveiled a full studio endeavour.

'Music to listen to...' is out now, and it features eight tracks, including the Halsey featuring ‘¿’ and the 24 minute long ‘Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA}’.

Oh, and the full name of the project is:

‘Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO’.

Tune in below.

