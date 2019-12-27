Look: Teyana Taylor Admits She’s Extra AF In Insanely Dope Louis Vuitton Drip Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

G.O.O.D Music’s Teyana Taylor loves leveling up when it comes to her fashion goals. The popular crooner went online this week to show fans how serious she takes clothing and apparel draped in Louis Vuitton everything. Look and comment below!



The post Look: Teyana Taylor Admits She's Extra AF In Insanely Dope Louis Vuitton Drip appeared first on .

