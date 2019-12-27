Global  

Saif Ali Khan once again grooves to 'Ole Ole' in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', teaser out!

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
New Delhi (India), Dec 27 (ANI): The makers of Saif Ali Khan-starrer upcoming movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman' dropped the first teaser of the movie on Friday.
News video: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan leave for New Year Vacations

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan leave for New Year Vacations 00:48

 As the Christmas celebration is over now its time for some New Year celebrations. Actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were snapped on Wednesday at the Mumbai airport.

