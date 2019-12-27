Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL Testimony Against Pardoned Eddie Gallagher: ‘The Guy is Freaking Evil’

Mediaite Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The New York Times has obtained video of investigative interviews conducted with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher of war crimes, the most serious of which he was later acquitted. President Donald Trump pardoned Gallagher in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Navy SEAL Reportedly Called Eddie Gallagher 'Freaking Evil'

Navy SEAL Reportedly Called Eddie Gallagher 'Freaking Evil' 00:52

 One of the Navy SEALs who testified against Eddie Gallagher reportedly called former platoon leader Eddie Gallagher “freaking evil.”

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Did the US Navy Attempt a Mutiny? [Video]Did the US Navy Attempt a Mutiny?

Ep 42 | The Secretary of the Navy was fired over a public dispute by him and at least one Admiral, of President Trump’s commander’s intent or lawful order to allow Chief Petty Officer Eddie..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 17:37Published

Robbie Williams and top promoter want Liam Gallagher boxing match [Video]Robbie Williams and top promoter want Liam Gallagher boxing match

Robbie Williams has managed to rope in top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to help him finally step into the ring with Liam Gallagher.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Navy SEALs call Edward Gallagher "toxic" and "evil" in interviews

Never-before-seen confidential video given to the New York Times reveals shocking details from the war crimes investigation of a Navy SEAL. Members of SEAL Team...
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteNYTimes.com

‘The Weekly’: Confidential Videos Show Why Navy SEALs Reported Edward Gallagher

Watch never-before-released video and confidential interviews with the Navy SEALs who accused Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher of war crimes.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

og_dbl_lo_g

VADER RT @Domini_Templari: If #NavySEAL @EddieGallagher murdered a teenager are everyone else's Children safe? the evidentry interviews are dist… 4 minutes ago

BluesdaddyD

Dennis Parker NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL Testimony Against Pardoned Eddie Gallagher: ‘The Guy is Freaking Evil’… https://t.co/nREO0ATR8d 4 minutes ago

Miekesays

(((Miekesays))) RT @Mediaite: NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL Testimony Against Pardoned Eddie Gallagher: 'The Guy is Freaking Evil' https://t.co/uWL49… 8 minutes ago

Domini_Templari

#VetsResistSquadron #VetsResistSuportSquadron If #NavySEAL @EddieGallagher murdered a teenager are everyone else's Children safe? the evidentry interviews are d… https://t.co/okZZBNR2iF 14 minutes ago

awelch744

Alex Welch RT @JimmyLaSalvia: The descriptions of Gallagher are why Trump likes him...birds of a feather. ->> NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL Test… 18 minutes ago

JimmyLaSalvia

Jimmy LaSalvia The descriptions of Gallagher are why Trump likes him...birds of a feather. ->> NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL… https://t.co/iJH8EdhwGn 27 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL Testimony Against Pardoned Eddie Gallagher: 'The Guy is Freaking Evil' https://t.co/PbSeaQXcQD 47 minutes ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone NY Times Obtains Video of Navy SEAL Testimony Against Eddie Gallagher https://t.co/wcsL4gsQJa 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.