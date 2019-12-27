"Brahms: The Boy II" - cast: Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

*Release date :* February 21, 2020

*Synopsis :* In the sequel, Katie Holmes will play the matriarch of a young family who moves into Heelshire Mansion, where their ... 👓 View full article

