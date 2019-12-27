Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Family Was Robbed, Offers 'No Questions Asked Reward'

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Lana Del Rey is making a plea after a theft. The 34-year-old Norman F–king Rockwell! singer revealed in a note posted on her social media on Thursday (December 26) that family mementos were stolen. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey “Hoping everyone had a great holiday – wanted to make a [...] 👓 View full article

