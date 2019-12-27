Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Family Was Robbed, Offers 'No Questions Asked Reward'
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Lana Del Rey is making a plea after a theft. The 34-year-old Norman F–king Rockwell! singer revealed in a note posted on her social media on Thursday (December 26) that family mementos were stolen. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey “Hoping everyone had a great holiday – wanted to make a [...]
Lana Del Rey: sa famille victime d'un cambriolage Sur Twitter, Lana Del Rey a annoncé que sa famille avait été victime d'un cambriolage au cours duquel un grand nombre d'objets chers à leurs cœurs avaient été subtilisés, y compris les photos professionnelles de sa soeur Chuck Grant. Elle a...
Lana Del Rey to release spoken word album in January The singer is to release the project on January 4th 2020. The star took to Instagram to give fans a video update about her latest project, admitting..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published
Lana Del Ray and boyfriend Sean 'Sticks' Larkin are Instagram official The 'National Anthem' singer was first photographed by paparazzi with her new man in September, and Lana, who is normally guarded..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:04Published