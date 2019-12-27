Global  

Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Family Was Robbed, Offers 'No Questions Asked Reward'

Just Jared Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Lana Del Rey is making a plea after a theft. The 34-year-old Norman F–king Rockwell! singer revealed in a note posted on her social media on Thursday (December 26) that family mementos were stolen. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey “Hoping everyone had a great holiday – wanted to make a [...]
News video: Lana Del Rey: sa famille victime d'un cambriolage

Lana Del Rey: sa famille victime d'un cambriolage 01:28

 Lana Del Rey: sa famille victime d'un cambriolage Sur Twitter, Lana Del Rey a annoncé que sa famille avait été victime d'un cambriolage au cours duquel un grand nombre d'objets chers à leurs cœurs avaient été subtilisés, y compris les photos professionnelles de sa soeur Chuck Grant. Elle a...

