Salman Khan welcomes his niece 'Ayat'

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
As Salman Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today, sister Arpita decided to make Bhai's birthday a memorable one. Arpita, Aayush and the entire Khandaan decided to give Salman his biggest birthday gift and accordingly, after a lavish birthday bash last night at Sohail's residence, Arpita who was due in December was admitted to the hospital and today the Khan and Sharma family was blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Arpita and Aayush lovingly named their little one as 'Ayat'.
