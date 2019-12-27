Global  

North Carolina couple's 'Family Feud'-inspired Christmas proposal goes viral, warms hearts

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A North Carolina couple's "Family Feud"-inspired proposal has gone viral. Joshua Powell and Kiana Myrick have garnered over 1.7 million views.
News video: North Carolina Couple Mistakes Robotic Vacuum for Home Intruder

North Carolina Couple Mistakes Robotic Vacuum for Home Intruder 01:04

 A Forsyth County couple called 911 thinking an intruder was in their home. But it turned out to be something far less threatening.

Single Mom Moved to Tears After a Man Pays for Her Family to Get into Holiday Light Festival [Video]Single Mom Moved to Tears After a Man Pays for Her Family to Get into Holiday Light Festival

A mother`s viral Facebook post praises a driver for paying her family`s entry fee to Tanglewood Festival of Lights in North Carolina.

Guy Adorably Proposes To Pregnant Girlfriend During Photoshoot [Video]Guy Adorably Proposes To Pregnant Girlfriend During Photoshoot

This couple was getting their indoor photoshoot done. The girl, who was pregnant, was posing facing opposite the man who had already kneeled to propose her. First, she got confused and then suddenly..

Viral proposal: Boyfriend pops the question during game of 'Family Feud'

A North Carolina man used a game of "Family Feud" during a Christmas gathering to ask a very important question.
USATODAY.com

Couple's "Family Feud" inspired proposal goes viral

He eventually worked his way to the final question. "How would you finish this: Will you marry me?"
CBS News

