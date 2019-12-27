Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jessie J Is Feeling 'Not So Fun' After Channing Tatum Split

Just Jared Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Jessie J is opening up about her emotions. The 31-year-old “Price Tag” singer let fans know how she’s feeling in a brief update on her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 26), over a week after the news of her split with boyfriend Channing Tatum after over a year of dating. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jessie J shares lengthy post about 'healing' following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J shares lengthy post about 'healing' following Channing Tatum split 00:46

 Jessie J has shared a lengthy post about "healing" with her Instagram followers shortly after her split from boyfriend Channing Tatum.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jessie J has 'delayed emotions' following split [Video]Jessie J has 'delayed emotions' following split

Jessie J has been experiencing "delayed emotions" in recent days.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

Channing Tatum 'turns to dating app following Jessie J split' [Video]Channing Tatum 'turns to dating app following Jessie J split'

Channing Tatum 'turns to dating app following Jessie J split' He recently split from pop star Jessie J and is already eager to step into the dating game, creating an account on the private,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jessie J Admits to Feeling "Not So Fun" Emotions Amid Channing Tatum Split

Jessie J is shining a flashlight on her emotions. Just over a week ago, a source confirmed to E! News the songstress and her famous boyfriend, Channing Tatum,...
E! Online

Jessie J posts cryptic message following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J seems to be having a rough time following her split from Channing Tatum.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

jessie_misty

Jessie and Misty 3⃣6⃣9⃣⭐⭐⭐ @WQQDY_Wilson @Cordicon What we do is if we start feeling off,dizzy headaches so on one of will say OK.. We better… https://t.co/ZgNQyXhke9 2 days ago

KylieD87

Kylie That amazing feeling when you finally feel happy again after months of anxiety and depression has ravaged your ment… https://t.co/sRIqMxeWdV 2 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Channing Jessie J Is Feeling ‘Not So Fun’ After Channing Tatum Split https://t.co/dwp3VSrhD7 3 days ago

gordo20wall

LILLIE ROSS Jessie J Says She's Feeling 'Not So Fun' After Channing Tatum Split https://t.co/AJqh8YLrMg https://t.co/098YUIhCTg 4 days ago

homejobstopcom

homejobstop Jessie J Says She’s Feeling ‘Not So Fun’ After Channing Tatum Split https://t.co/xpD8P7DhXZ https://t.co/GzBGuOOssk 4 days ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Jessie J admits she’s feeling ‘not so fun’ a week after split from Channing Tatum https://t.co/zoVFRfbNWM https://t.co/kyRLwaf0bp 4 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Jessie J Is Feeling 'Not So Fun' After Channing Tatum Split 4 days ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Jessie J Is Feeling 'Not So Fun' After Channing Tatum Split https://t.co/Rvs62SoRvn di @JustJared 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.