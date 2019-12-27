'Peloton Husband' Gives Real-Life Girlfriend a Peloton Bike for Christmas!

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

The “Peloton husband” is giving the gift of – what else? – a Peloton bike for Christmas for his real-life girlfriend. Sean Hunter, who plays the husband in the controversial ad that went viral for weeks, gifted his actual girlfriend with a bike for Christmas, he revealed on Instagram. “Here’s hoping this goes over better [...] 👓 View full article

