Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Peloton Husband' Gives Real-Life Girlfriend a Peloton Bike for Christmas!

Just Jared Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The “Peloton husband” is giving the gift of – what else? – a Peloton bike for Christmas for his real-life girlfriend. Sean Hunter, who plays the husband in the controversial ad that went viral for weeks, gifted his actual girlfriend with a bike for Christmas, he revealed on Instagram. “Here’s hoping this goes over better [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Peloton Husband' Gives Real Girlfriend A Peloton Bike For Christmas

'Peloton Husband' Gives Real Girlfriend A Peloton Bike For Christmas 01:31

 CBS News' MoneyWatch reporter Naomi Ruchim has the latest chapter in the controversy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Searching For Texas Man Who Shot, Killed Ex-Girlfriend On Christmas Eve [Video]Police Searching For Texas Man Who Shot, Killed Ex-Girlfriend On Christmas Eve

Harris County authorities are searching for a man who they say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:24Published

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in [Video]This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Peloton Husband Gets Real Girlfriend a Bike for Christmas

The actor who played the Peloton husband decided to try his hand at art imitating life, because in his real life he gave his girlfriend an XMAS present ... a...
TMZ.com Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comTIMEE! Online

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Kids Got a Christmas Surprise from Real-Life Santa Claus! (Video)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprised their kids with a sighting of real-life Santa Claus on Christmas morning! You’ve gotta check out the video that...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

realCAMERALERO

Mike Humphries RT @KENS5: Here's hoping his girlfriend takes the gift better than the internet did the first time around. https://t.co/cagevp7XNa 36 seconds ago

KENS5

KENS 5 Here's hoping his girlfriend takes the gift better than the internet did the first time around. https://t.co/cagevp7XNa 9 minutes ago

BlackHillsFOX

KEVN Black Hills FOX ‘Peloton husband’ gives exercise bike to his real girlfriend https://t.co/e1rHVZnG4p 12 minutes ago

DavidRenner7

David Renner Now it’s getting Meta: https://t.co/PX0k2PA50D 13 minutes ago

Nancy_Crouse

Nancy Crouse His real girlfriend wanted one. She's better looking than his "wife" in the ad. 'Peloton husband' gives real-life g… https://t.co/CLvQ8UNS0E 17 minutes ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 ‘Peloton husband’ gives exercise bike to his real girlfriend https://t.co/eukp04wrdR 19 minutes ago

wfaa

WFAA Second time's the charm? 🚴 https://t.co/0KVXxktfsl 29 minutes ago

wcnc

NBC Charlotte Here's hoping his girlfriend takes the gift better than the internet did the first time around. https://t.co/rOlQliOTtj 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.