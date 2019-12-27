Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sanjay Leela Bhansali commences shooting of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has roped in Alia Bhatt for his upcoming project 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', commenced the film's shooting on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alia Bhatt's EPIC REACTION On Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets By Sanjay Leela Bhansali [Video]Alia Bhatt's EPIC REACTION On Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets By Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt got to witness the grand set of her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi and her reaction was not to be missed. Sources from the set reveal Alia's reaction. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:25Published

Priyanka Chopra To ROMANCE Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra? [Video]Priyanka Chopra To ROMANCE Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra?

Days after Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Baiju Bawra, there have been speculations about its lead cast. As per a recent buzz, the filmmaker is planning to rope in Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

4 Years Of Bajirao Mastani: A dream of Sanjay Leela Bhansali powered by Ranveer, Deepika and Priyanka

4 Years Of Bajirao Mastani: A dream of Sanjay Leela Bhansali powered by Ranveer, Deepika and PriyankaPeople who dare to dream are the ones who grin like a Cheshire Cat when they are fulfilled. In Bollywood, it's deeply unfortunate success continues to get...
Mid-Day

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Baiju Bawra my biggest challenge as composer

With the upcoming Baiju Bawra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct his first full-fledged musical. Baiju Bawra, a story of two singers, will have nearly a dozen...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.