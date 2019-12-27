Olivia Wilde Reacts to Bidding War Over 'Don't Worry, Darling': It Was Extraordinary Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

When speaking about her next directing project after 'Booksmart', the 'Richard Jewell' actress admits she did not expect to get 'groundswell of support and enthusiasm' from studio executives. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this