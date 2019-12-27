Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mona Singh ties the knot in a dreamy, big fat Indian wedding!

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Mona Singh ties the knot in a dreamy, big fat Indian wedding!Mona Singh is one of those actors who have a fan following across age groups. From her stint in the hugely popular Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, to her sisterly act in 3 Idiots, Mona Singh has charmed her way into people's hearts with her easy charm and grace. Now that the actress has got married, we wish her nothing but the best in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

TV actress Mona Singh ties the knot with beau Shyam- See inside

Popular TV actress Mona Singh has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend investment banker Shyam on Friday on Mumbai. The actress tied the knot in a private...
Zee News

Mona Singh ties the knot


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Mona Singh ties knot with boyfriend Shyam in Mumbai https://t.co/NAzERHurCK :Auto pickup by wikyou 51 minutes ago

MoviesGuru

Movies Guru See Photos: Mona Singh ties the knot with banker boyfriend Shyam https://t.co/3dvtqtxHxh 1 hour ago

SomakalaVM

Somakala Viswakarma. RT @ieEntertainment: #MonaSingh tied the knot with investment banker #ShyamGopalan on Friday in Mumbai. https://t.co/nZgezjiGHQ 2 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror Congratulations Mona Singh! https://t.co/pPYcQneM0k 2 hours ago

ThePuneMirror

Pune Mirror Television actress Mona Singh got married to long-time boyfriend Shyam Gopalan on Friday. https://t.co/iUroKfMd6r 2 hours ago

ymediagroup

SouthAsianDaily.com Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh ties the knot with investment banker boyfriend Shyam Rajgopalan Get all the… https://t.co/qLSeheBF6O 2 hours ago

colbair

Ganesh RT @republic: Mona Singh ties the knot in a private ceremony, friends share pictures on social media https://t.co/DMTNYO8vtq 2 hours ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment #MonaSingh tied the knot with investment banker #ShyamGopalan on Friday in Mumbai. https://t.co/nZgezjiGHQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.