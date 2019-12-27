Global  

Kevin Spacey's MeToo accuser commits suicide

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Norwegian author and ex-husband of princess Martha Louise Ari Behn, who had once accused Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse, committed suicide on December 25.

The 47-year-old Behn had hit the headlines when, in a December 2017 interview, he had recounted an incident with Kevin Spacey when the actor hosted a Nobel...
News video: Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 01:15

 Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's manager, confirmed his death in a statement to Norwegian newspaper 'VG.'. It’s with great sorrow in our...

Kevin Spacey's MeToo accuser commits suicide

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Norwegian author and and ex-husband of princess Martha Louise Ari Behn, who had once accused Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey of sexual...
Sify

Kevin Spacey’s #MeToo accuser commits suicide

Ari Behn, ex-husband of princess Martha Louise, is the third Spacey accuser to die this year
Hindu

