Kevin Spacey's MeToo accuser commits suicide
Friday, 27 December 2019 (
9 hours ago)
Norwegian author and ex-husband of princess Martha Louise Ari Behn, who had once accused Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse, committed suicide on December 25.
The 47-year-old Behn had hit the headlines when, in a December 2017 interview, he had recounted an incident with Kevin Spacey when the actor hosted a Nobel ...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
21 hours ago < > Embed
Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's manager, confirmed his death in a statement to Norwegian newspaper 'VG.'. It’s with great sorrow in our... Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 01:15
