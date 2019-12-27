Raveena Tandon after FIR: Never intended to offend anyone
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh are facing the heat for their comments on Khan's online celebrity game show, Backbenchers. Yesterday, a case was registered against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by Sonu Jafar, president, Christian Front, from Ajnala in Amritsar district.
