Raveena Tandon after FIR: Never intended to offend anyone

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh are facing the heat for their comments on Khan's online celebrity game show, Backbenchers. Yesterday, a case was registered against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by Sonu Jafar, president, Christian Front, from Ajnala in Amritsar district.

He alleged Christian...
