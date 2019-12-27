Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl on Salman Khan's birthday

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband have been blessed with a baby girl the second time around. The couple has a son, Ahil, who was born in 2016. Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in a grand ceremony, which lasted for over a week in 2014. Second-time dad Aayush shared the happy news on social media and also... Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband have been blessed with a baby girl the second time around. The couple has a son, Ahil, who was born in 2016. Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in a grand ceremony, which lasted for over a week in 2014. Second-time dad Aayush shared the happy news on social media and also 👓 View full article

