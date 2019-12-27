Global  

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl on Salman Khan's birthday

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl on Salman Khan's birthdaySalman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband have been blessed with a baby girl the second time around. The couple has a son, Ahil, who was born in 2016. Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in a grand ceremony, which lasted for over a week in 2014. Second-time dad Aayush shared the happy news on social media and also...
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday

Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday 01:48

 Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday, right on the superstar’s birthday! The baby has been named Ayat Sharma.

