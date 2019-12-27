Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Spies in Disguise Movie Review: Barely funny animation adventure comedy

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
*Spies In Disguise
U/A: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled
Director: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno
Rating: 
*

This film was inspired by a six-minute short by Lucas Martell titled 'Pigeon: Impossible' but that's also where the resemblance begins and ends. This feature-length...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying

Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying 00:51

 Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying Plot synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spies in Disguise Film Clip - Entrance [Video]Spies in Disguise Film Clip - Entrance

Lance Sterling – super fly super spy. Check out the new clip for #SpiesinDisguise, NOW PLAYING in theaters. Plot synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:08Published

Spies in Disguise movie - Embrace Your Weird [Video]Spies in Disguise movie - Embrace Your Weird

Embrace YOUR weird! Get your tickets for #SpiesinDisguise, in theaters Christmas day Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spies in Disguise movie review: James Bond and Mission Impossible for kids, yet enjoyable enough for adults, too

Spies in Disguise thrusts together super-spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) dashing, daring, debonair and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) bumbling, fumbling,...
Bollywood Life

Watch: Will Smith Shares The First 4 Minutes Of His New SPIES IN DISGUISE Movie

Watch: Will Smith Shares The First 4 Minutes Of His New SPIES IN DISGUISE MovieHollywood heavyweight Will Smith is really trying to get people out to the movies this holiday week. The blockbuster star has shared the first four minutes of...
SOHH Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.