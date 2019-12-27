Spies in Disguise Movie Review: Barely funny animation adventure comedy
Friday, 27 December 2019 (
5 days ago)
*Spies In Disguise
U/A: Animation, Action, Adventure
Cast: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled
Director: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno
Rating:
*
This film was inspired by a six-minute short by Lucas Martell titled 'Pigeon: Impossible' but that's also where the resemblance begins and ends. This feature-length ...
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published
1 week ago < > Embed
Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying
Plot synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up... Spies in Disguise movie clip - Flying 00:51
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Spies in Disguise Film Clip - Entrance
Lance Sterling – super fly super spy. Check out the new clip for #SpiesinDisguise, NOW PLAYING in theaters.
Plot synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago
Spies in Disguise movie - Embrace Your Weird
Embrace YOUR weird! Get your tickets for #SpiesinDisguise, in theaters Christmas day
Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites...
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this