Anurag Basu's Ludo to release on January 24, 2020

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

Makers of Anurag Basu's upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, on Friday announced the title of the film - Ludo.



The first poster of the film was also released on Friday featuring the ensemble cast of Bachchan, Rao, Aditya Ray Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.





View this post on... 👓 View full article

