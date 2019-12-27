Global  

Anurag Basu's Ludo to release on January 24, 2020

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Makers of Anurag Basu's upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, on Friday announced the title of the film - Ludo.

The first poster of the film was also released on Friday featuring the ensemble cast of Bachchan, Rao, Aditya Ray Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.


