|
Good Newwz Movie Review: It has everything you can expect from a Dharma Productions film
|
|
Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
*Good Newwz
U/A; Comedy, Drama
Director: Raj Mehta
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, Anjana Sukhani
Rating:
*
The legacy of Dharma Productions, especially after Karan Johar has been passed the baton, has been built on gorgeous leads, luscious...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this