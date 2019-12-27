Global  

Here's why fans should stop comparing Henry Cavill's The Witcher with Game of Thrones

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
First and foremost, if you are a die-hard Game Of Thrones fan, you'll surely and strongly disagree with this comparison. The stories aren't the same. The mythologies are worlds apart, and of course, the character sketches of The Witcher are distinct from what we have seen in Game Of Thrones.

Many have found the new fantasy...
