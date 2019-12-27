Salman Khan turns 54; celebrates birthday surrounded by family and friends
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Our very own Sallu Bhai, the natkhat Chulbul Pandey, has turned 54. On the special occasion, Salman Khan cut his birthday cake whilst being flanked by his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, the kids of his family, and his close friends. Check out the video of Salman Khan cutting his birthday cake shared by the actor's fan club on...
Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at fans on Friday. The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Salman cut his birthday cake with Sonakshi and Shera.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published