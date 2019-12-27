Global  

Salman Khan turns 54; celebrates birthday surrounded by family and friends

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Salman Khan turns 54; celebrates birthday surrounded by family and friendsOur very own Sallu Bhai, the natkhat Chulbul Pandey, has turned 54. On the special occasion, Salman Khan cut his birthday cake whilst being flanked by his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, the kids of his family, and his close friends. Check out the video of Salman Khan cutting his birthday cake shared by the actor's fan club on...
News video: Salman cuts birthday cake with family and friends

Salman cuts birthday cake with family and friends 00:55

 It was a room full of family members and friends as Bollywood's "Dabangg" star Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday.

Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday [Video]Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at fans on Friday. The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends. Salman cut his birthday cake with Sonakshi and Shera.

Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday [Video]Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday, right on the superstar’s birthday! The baby has been named Ayat Sharma.

Salman cuts birthday cake with family and friends

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) It was a room full of family members and friends as Bollywood's "Dabangg" star Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Friday.
Wishes pour in for Salman Khan on his 54th birthday

New Delhi (India), Dec 27 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday and celebrated the big day with his family and friends from the industry at his brother...
