Television actor Kushal Punjabi passes away at 37

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Kushal Punjabi, Bollywood and television actor known for films like Lakshya (2004), Kaal (2005) and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007), passed away. According to our source, Kushal Punjabi committed suicide by hanging last night, and a *suicide note was recovered*, part of which read, 'Nobody should be blamed for my death'. Bandra...
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in

TV actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai home, tributes pour in 00:47

 Well known TV actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi dies at 37

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has died at the young age of 37. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to express...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Mumbai: Television Actor #KushalPunjabi Found Hanging At His Pali Hill Residence Read here :… https://t.co/lhxjaeMF2s 29 seconds ago

VijaykantMotir2

Vijaykant Motiram Gaikwad RT @nitin33K: KUSHAL PUNJABI SUICIDE: Actor Was Depressed Due To His FAILED MARRIAGE, Wife Continued To Stay With Son In Shanghai 27Dec19 B… 29 seconds ago

Kashmeerawrites

Kashmeera Murthy With the recent news of the suicide of television actor, Kushal Punjabi, this raises a serious concern over not spe… https://t.co/mc0c1AHkOS 7 minutes ago

rakeshjha_rj

Rakesh Jha TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide https://t.co/10TgNm9WOS via @IndianExpress 10 minutes ago

eqljustice

Pornima RT @swarup1972: #RipBrother : #KushalPunjabi - Actor Was Depressed Due To His FAILED MARRIAGE, Wife Continued To Stay With Son In Shanghai… 11 minutes ago

Pardeep241918

Pardeep Sharma RT @DelhiTimesTweet: Television actor #KushalPunjabi passes away https://t.co/FVKOxHsFoW 19 minutes ago

vinitagsingh

Vinita A Shetty RT @MumbaiMirror: #KushalPunjabi, 37, passed away on Thursday night. https://t.co/NL9Y1SKgbK 55 minutes ago

mizba_jindani

#RespectForRashamiDesai 💞 RT @Spotboye: SO SAD! 💔 @PunjabiKushal is no longer between us and this was supposed to be his next project! #Television | #Webshow | #Sh… 1 hour ago

