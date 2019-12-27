The Witcher: Henry Cavill dehydrated for three days for shirtless scenes
Friday, 27 December 2019 () British actor Henry Cavill has revealed that he stayed dehydrated for three days to show off his muscle for shirtless 'The Witcher' scenes. According to People magazine, the 36-year-old actor had more than a few shirtless scenes in his latest Netflix series 'The Witcher.' Cavill curbed his water consumption to reduce water weight...
Release Date: December 20, 2019 on Netflix
The Witcher is a fantasy drama TV...