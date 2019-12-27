Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The Witcher: Henry Cavill dehydrated for three days for shirtless scenes

Mid-Day Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
British actor Henry Cavill has revealed that he stayed dehydrated for three days to show off his muscle for shirtless 'The Witcher' scenes. According to People magazine, the 36-year-old actor had more than a few shirtless scenes in his latest Netflix series 'The Witcher.' Cavill curbed his water consumption to reduce water weight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: The Witcher on Netflix - Scene Break Down

The Witcher on Netflix - Scene Break Down 03:58

 Check out the official "Scene Break Down" featurette for the Netflix series The Witcher Season 1 starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy and Mimi Ndiweni! Release Date: December 20, 2019 on Netflix The Witcher is a fantasy drama TV...

Recent related videos from verified sources

A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a [Video]A friendly cat has become a local hero after making itself at home in almost every store on a high street - playing with staff a

Meet Mary Paw-tas - a friendly cat that makes itself at home in almost every store on a a high street playing with staff and sleeping in windows.Ginger Boris spends its time visiting stores on Queen..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' [Video]Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Henry Cavill dehydrated for three days to nail shirtless 'The Witcher' scenes

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): British actor Henry Cavill has revealed that he stayed dehydrated for three days to show off his muscle for shirtless 'The...
Sify

Henry Cavill cut down water for 3 days for 'The Witcher'

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill did not drink water for three days to prep for shirtless scenes in "The Witcher".
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.