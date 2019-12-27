Keto, intermittent fasting top 'weight loss diets' in India

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) When it comes to diets for reducing weight, the two regimens that captured the imagination of Indians in 2019 were the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting diet, reveals a survey by domestic health and fitness app HealthifyMe. New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) When it comes to diets for reducing weight, the two regimens that captured the imagination of Indians in 2019 were the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting diet, reveals a survey by domestic health and fitness app HealthifyMe. 👓 View full article

