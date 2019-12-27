Global  

Keto, intermittent fasting top 'weight loss diets' in India

Sify Friday, 27 December 2019
Keto, intermittent fasting top 'weight loss diets' in IndiaNew Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) When it comes to diets for reducing weight, the two regimens that captured the imagination of Indians in 2019 were the high-fat, low-carbohydrate ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting diet, reveals a survey by domestic health and fitness app HealthifyMe.
