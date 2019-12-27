Global  

Snoop Dogg's Side Chick Celina Powell Called 'Snake' by the Rapper's Wife

Friday, 27 December 2019
Snoop's wife Shante Monique Broadus compares Celina Powell and her vagina to venomous snake after the latter detailed her illicit affair with the hip-hop star.
Snoop Dogg's Wife Heartbroken After Celina Powell Details Her Affair With Him

Snoop's wife Shante opens about being devastated in a cryptic Instagram message after his alleged side chick revealed their cocaine-fueled hookup in a video.
