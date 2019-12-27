Global  

Zendaya Has Already Seen Several Scripts For 'Euphoria's New Season

Just Jared Jr Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Zendaya is spilling what she knows about the new season of Euphoria! The 23-year-old actress revealed that creator Sam Levinson has already sent her several scripts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya “I talk to Sam every other day. I read four scripts that are f**king brilliant,” Zendaya told Labrinth in a conversation [...]
